Matt Hardy Says He’s A Big Fan of The Revival

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Matt Hardy spoke about being a fan of the Revival, RAW’s huge win at Survivor Series 2018 and more. Here are highlights:

On great tag teams in WWE: “I love The Revival. I’m big fans of those guys. I wish we’d have got to work with them more, myself and Bray. But I think The Revival have a lot of potential. I hope they get to be utilized to the best of their potential. I would have loved to have a long series. My brother got hurt. We were supposed to work a program with The Revival right before Jeff hurt his shoulder. He was out for a while. Then, we ended up going our separate ways. But, I like those guys a whole lot. I like the Undisputed ERA guys in NXT. I’ve worked with them in Ring of Honor before, so I like them a lot. But you know Tag Team wrestling is very important. And it has to be promoted as such. It has to be given a platform and a stage to be treated right. I mean, when myself and Jeff and Edge and Christian and The Dudleyz were doing our thing, it became a drawing point for the show. People would tune in literally to see what the Tag Team Division was going to do with those crazy ladder matches, table matches and TLC matches. So, I was so happy with the importance of the Tag Team Division at the time. When I started, Jeff and I, our dream was to one day become the WWE Tag Team Champion. So Tag Team wrestling will always hold a special place in my heart. And so, I love it when Tag Team wrestling is utilized to the best of its ability.”

On Survivor Series: “I watched the last half of Survivor Series. I was travelling home. I have been doing a lot of these appearances in my time off. So, I got to see the end of it, after I traveled. And wow. Raw had quite the showing. So hopefully, there’ll be some sort of follow up which will explain why SmackDown was in the position it was. Or what’s going to change. I’d imagine some sort of underlying story is going to come out of all of this. I guess considering I’m on RAW, hurrah! My team won. (Everyone laughs)”

On telling the Hardys’ story in WWE: “I remember telling Jeff in 2013 or so. I said, ‘If we ever tell our story, we should do it on a WWE platform. It is the biggest platform in our industry. Let’s just make a pact with one another. Let’s just hold it and tell it there.’ And when we did WWE 24, I know that Kevin Dunn, who’s the head of TV saw some of it and said, ‘This stuff’s very heavy, very dark’. And I was like I wanted it to be as realistic as possible. And truthful. Because there are a lot of people in life who go through this trouble. It’s just different for every scenario. But a lot of people can find inspiration in this as well. Because it’s never too late to change. It’s never too late to get better. As long as you believe in yourself to do the right thing. And so, I was very happy that they let it be as genuine as it truly was.”