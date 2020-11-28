Matt Hardy Says He’s Done With ‘Fun Personalities’ for ‘Toxic, Undeserving Fanbase’

– On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy appeared to showcase his new “Iconic” persona. Yesterday, Matt Hardy continued to push his heel turn via Twitter and said he’s done with “fun personalities for the toxic, undeserving fanbase.”

Hardy tweeted, “No more fun personalities for the toxic, undeserving fanbase. I gave them epic Broken Brilliance, but uncultured mooncalves that lacked the intelligence to ‘get it’ ruined it for everyone. For the positive fanbase, I’m here for you. As the inspiring, ICONIC legend that I am.”

You can view that tweet below: