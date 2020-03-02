Matt Hardy Says He’s No Longer Under Contract With WWE In New Video

It’s official: Matt Hardy is no longer under contract with WWE, as he revealed in a new video posted online. Hardy posted a new “Thoughts From the Throne” video in which he says that he has decided to leave the company and will be a free agent. Hardy said that it doesn’t mean he won’t return to WWE and that he didn’t want to leave as it’s home and he loves being there. He praised Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and others but said that he has maybe a limited amount of time left and that he and WWE are on different pages on how he should be used. He noted that he is positive he will return but he needs to weigh his options and mazimize the next few years, as he doesn’t have three or four years to see what happens.

Hardy said that he plans on watching everything out there to figure out what he wants to do and mentioned AEW, NWA, Impact Wrestling, WWE Backstage, NXT, ROH, MLW and Japan. He added that he could end up going back to WWE, or go to one of the other promotions. You can see the full video below, in which he also said the #FreeTheDelete series finale will start on Wednesday.