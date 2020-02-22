Matt Hardy Says His Transformation is Complete, Thanks Randy Orton (Video)

Matt Hardy’s latest video sees the WWE star undergo quite a change, as he reveals his transformation is complete and the second coming is on the way. Hardy posted a new video titled “truly unkillable” which you can check out below. The video features Hardy addressing Randy Orton’s attack on him on this week’s Raw, putting Orton over while still acknowledging that he is “truly unkillable.”

Hardy says in the video, “Don’t get me wrong. I knew going in so injured, I had no chance of winning a battle against one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the history of the industry.” He continues to say that he had to see if Orton could truly end him and while he was “the victim of a violent assassination,” he’s still alive.

Suddenly, Hardy’s demeanor changes and his voice takes on a modulated tone, then he starts talking like the Broken version of his character. He says he must thank Orton — or as he calls him, “Brother Keith” — because without the attack, his transformation couldn’t have been complete. He says that the Hardy Boyz version of Matt Hardy had to be buried and that, “We are now only a matter of days away from the rebirth! The reincarnation! The resurrection, yes! Of my essence. We are only a few days away from the second coming of the new and omnipotent version of Matt Hardy.”

As we’ve noted, Hardy’s WWE contract expires on March 1st and as of now, there’s no indication that Hardy has signed a new deal.