Matt Hardy Says Jeff Was Almost Knocked Out During AEW Double Or Nothing Bout

Matt Hardy has revealed that Jeff was nearly knocked unconscious during their match with the Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (per Ad-Free Shows), Matt noted that Jeff was knocked loopy during the early moments of the match which is why he wasn’t in the 10-Man tag team match on DYnamite.

“Yeah, I was happy with the match, especially considering very early on in the match Jeff was almost knocked out,” Matt said (per Fightful). “So he got hurt pretty bad. That’s why he’s being pulled from the match in Los Angeles, obviously. So he was kind of running on fumes going through the match. He still held up his end of the bargain pretty good in the big scheme of things.”

He went on to add, “We have a couple of ideas but we’re not sure. He has no recollection. He doesn’t remember the match at all after that happened, so thank God The Young Bucks are The Young Bucks and I’m me and we were — he was literally just a vessel being given directions throughout the match to kind of do what he was supposed to do. So considering he really got knocked loopy terribly at some point earlier in the match, he still did pretty good to go through and do everything he did. It’s so funny that he’s just still such a great athlete and so good at what he does. If you’re looking at the Swanton he does on the stairs, he still does it perfectly and he didn’t realize he was supposed to do it until he was told he was supposed to do it.”