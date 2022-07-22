Matt Hardy Says Kenny Omega’s Return Will Be “Huge Boost to AEW’

Matt Hardy is looking forward to Kenny Omega’s return and thinks it will be a major boon to AEW. Omega has been out of action since November of last year to heal up a series of injuries and Hardy said on the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy that he is looking forward to the former AEW World Champion’s return.

“Kenny Omega, in a lot of ways, is like the biggest representative of AEW,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “Kenny is a very, very special performer, you know, and he’s one of those guy, like the Bucks, that’s very polarizing because he did a lot of comedy, he did a lot of schtick stuff back in the day, but he can go and he’s absolutely one of the best wrestlers in the world … I think Kenny Omega returning to AEW is going to be a huge boost to AEW.”

Omega has been reported as possibly returning at AEW All Out in September with a potential six-man tag match alongside the Young Bucks.