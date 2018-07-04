Matt Hardy Says His Team With Bray Wyatt Has Bigger Potential, Talks Possible Return of Brother Nero

– Matt Hardy spoke with The Philly Voice for a new interview about his alliance with Bray Wyatt, the possible return of Brother Nero and more. Highlights are below:

On his Twitter feud with Bray Wyatt before he returned to WWE: “Long-term booking, my friend. I think Bray is an extremely talented competitor and performer. I’m a big fan of his work. I’m glad I was able to cure him of Sister Abigail and now we’re teaming up. I think there’s still a much bigger potential with the two of us if we get the opportunity to explore that role, which is something we’re working on right now and it’ll happen eventually.”

On a possible return for Brother Nero: “I didn’t know. Those types of things are obviously over my head. I would love to have Jeff involved. Jeff is totally fine being on his own as the ‘Charismatic Enigma’ Jeff Hardy. He’s totally fine being Brother Nero. I think Brother Nero would be good for him for career longevity, but I think Jeff can go to SmackDown and be amazing and be the ‘Charismatic Enigma’ and he can do everything he can do in that persona, and if we need to utilize him as Brother Nero, we can do that whenever.”