Matt Hardy Says The Hardys Were Happy To Work AEW Dark: Elevation

In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy responded to a fan’s criticism of himself and his brother Jeff working on AEW Dark: Elevation. Hardy noted that he was happy to do it and so was Jeff.

He wrote: “I’ll give you insight. TK treats veterans/legend with the utmost respect & uses us the same. It’s refreshing. Tony asked us if we were ok being on & we were both happy to. We want to work with young stars like Top Flight. It’s a treat to work at AEW.”

The match that was taped and airs today on Youtube, features The Hardys and Top Flight against Angelico, Jack Evans and Private Party.