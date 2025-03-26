– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) were asked about possibly revisiting their iconic feud with The Dudley Boyz for one last match. Matt Hardy says they would be ready to face The Dudleys again. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Please. I think we’re ready. Are you ready? Myself and Jeff, we’re 100% ready. We’re up every morning, we’re doing our ice baths, our cold plunges, we’re busting our ass, we’re working out, we’re trying to stay in tip-top shape, to be middle-aged men. We are ready. We would love to face the middle-aged Dudleys. So as long as Bully and D-Von, they’re ready to rock and roll, we are ready at the drop of a dime. We’ll put the TNA titles up. Hell, maybe we’ll be the NXT champions. We’ll put the NXT titles up. Who knows? Why don’t they bring their old-school ECW titles? I’m sure they’ve got some replicas. Put those on the line.”

Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) and D-Von did reunite as Team 3D for some matches last year. The Hardys have also recently appeared on WWE NXT TV, defending their TNA titles at NXT Roadblock recently. Bully Ray also appears on WWE’s WWE LFG program. It remains to be seen if the teams will ever face each other again.