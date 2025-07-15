On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star gave high praise to the current leadership and the locker room environment in TNA Wrestling, crediting President Carlos Silva and Head of Talent Relations Tommy Dreamer for the positive changes. You can check out some highlights below:

Matt Hardy on the current TNA locker room: “It’s been a lot more clean [in terms of the leadership team]. There’s been direct answers. If you are looking to ask up the chain, there’s a very direct line of who you ask. I mean, there’s Tommy Dreamer, there’s Carlos — we know who everybody is and what the position is. And I’ll be honest, Tommy Dreamer, Carlos, they’re both no-bulls**t guys. They’ll give you a straight answer..”

On Carlos Silva: “There was a thing we had with Ross [Foreman] where just a while back, we weren’t able to give the people the front row chairs. Because there was some sort of lapse, and they were going to get there a day or two late at a big show we’re at. And Ross was like, ‘Oh, well, you kind of tell the guys — you know, Matt, let’s have the Hardys do it because they’re popular. You won’t get heat. Just tell these people, we’re not gonna have your chairs today, but we’ll ship them to you. We don’t even want them to be in the crowd, because we don’t want to get nacho cheese on it and mustard on it from hot dogs and whatnot. We want to just ship them to you so they’re pristine.’ And I talked to Carlos about it, and Carlos said, ‘No, I’ll take it.’ And Carlos walked right in that VIP, and he he was the boss. He stepped up, and he said, ‘Look, these shares didn’t happen. I apologize for it, but we’re going to get them to you ASAP, as soon as possible.’ And dude, I’m a big advocate when you’re doing business, honesty is the best policy. And for that that I gained a huge level of respect for Carlos stepping up and doing that, and not putting myself and Jeff in that situation. But I mean, at the end of the day, he’s the boss, you know. And he was saying, like, ‘I’ll take accountability for it,’ you know, whatever. And I love the fact that he stepped up with it.

“So yes, there was some times before where people were kind of not getting straight answers, which is very frustrating. And a company doesn’t thrive if you’re not getting straight answers. You need two straight shooters that are going to tell you it is how it is, and that’s what we have right now. And it’s been very, very nice. And these guys are motivated, they’re straightforward, and we have a group of talent that is absolutely amazing. There’s no one doing bulls**t politics trying to get ahead of anybody else. It is everybody working together for the greater good. All of our talents are selfless, and they want to put on the best show possible. There’s no individual politics like you would see back in WWE haydays or even in AEW, whatever. Everyone is working for the greater good, and to put TNA back on the map where it is. And if we get a TV deal, it’s a game changer. Because we have a hell of a product right now, and it is going to change everything for TNA once that happens.”

