Matt Hardy Says Today Is The End and the Beginning, Comments on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Return

March 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy Raw

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy suggested that today is both the end of something and the beginning of something. He could simply be referring to #FreetheDelete, as part two of that finale will drop later on. He could also be trying to create speculation about his wrestling future, as both Hardy and AEW have hinted he will go there.

He wrote: “Today is the day it ends. Today is the day it begins.

He also gave a brief comment about Jeff Hardy’s return to Smackdown, noting that he’ll be watching.

