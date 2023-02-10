Matt Hardy Says Trios Match On Last Week’s AEW Rampage Was A Last Minute Decision

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy said that the Trios title match on last week’s AEW Rampage wasn’t originally planned for the show. The match, which featured Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy vs. The Elite, was added at the last minute.

He said: “I enjoyed it, and it was a match that wasn’t booked to happen initially. It changed later on that day, and we ended up doing that. We found out about it just a little bit before we were starting the show. So we didn’t have a ton of time to put together some classic masterpiece, but we made it work. We got in there and we did our thing. More than anything, I was really happy with the storytelling that we did, between myself and Ethan Page and Isiah. It really fit perfectly into what we’re doing currently. That’s the art of being a pro wrestler. One thing that’s sad, I mean wrestling has got a lot more complicated as time as gone on because it’s more athletic-based and they’re looking for people that can do pretty amazing stuff. A lot of times, some of that stuff, not only is it high-risk, but it also takes everybody being on the same page at the time. So you kinda have to sit down and think it through, kind of have an outline of what you’re gonna do. But in the big scheme of things, pro wrestling is supposed to be two guys who can go in the ring and just call it and do it on the fly, and that is truly an art, and it’s lost a little bit in today’s pro wrestling. But the Bucks and Kenny, they’re definitely good enough under pressure. We can kind of throw something together quick, and we had enough on our team, there was enough experience and enough talent that we can go in there and do that with those guys. We did a hell of a deal. We had 14 minutes, and for a six-man that was put together kind of last minute, I was pretty proud of it.“