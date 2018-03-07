wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Says Vanguard1 Is Always Watching Bray Wyatt, WWE Working With Carl’s Jr. & Hardee’s For WrestleMania Cups
– Matt Hardy posted the following, hyping Ultimate Deletion and noting that Vanguard1 is watching Bray Wyatt…
The INCOMPARABLE @Vanguard1AAR is ALWAYS watching you, Bray Wyatt.. Ergo, my #WOKENWisdom is ALWAYS watching as well..
Your ESSENCE must be DELETED.
You must be PURGED of EVIL.
You must suffer The #UltimateDELETION. pic.twitter.com/q9Gf5UYUgy
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 7, 2018
– According to Pwinsider.com, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants are featuring WrestleMania cups with children’s meals. The cups feature John Cena, Finn Bálor, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi and Becky Lynch.