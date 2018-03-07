 

WWE News: Matt Hardy Says Vanguard1 Is Always Watching Bray Wyatt, WWE Working With Carl’s Jr. & Hardee’s For WrestleMania Cups

March 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Hardy

– Matt Hardy posted the following, hyping Ultimate Deletion and noting that Vanguard1 is watching Bray Wyatt…

– According to Pwinsider.com, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants are featuring WrestleMania cups with children’s meals. The cups feature John Cena, Finn Bálor, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi and Becky Lynch.

