Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon Is ‘So Obsessed’ With The Hardy Boyz He Created The Hardy Bros

In a new video posted online, continuing his “ICONIC” character, Matt Hardy said that Vince McMahon is “so obsessed” with the success of the Hardy Boys that he created The Hardy Bros. The latter is a team involving Matt’s brother, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Riddle.

He said: “Hi! Happy New Year! I am the most innovative and creative trailblazer in all of pro wrestling history. And you know my name already, no use in wasting time in introducing myself. And today…did you know that I was the brains, the captain, the manager, the motivation behind the greatest tag team in pro wrestling history. The greatest tag team in pro wrestling history is The Hardy Boyz! The Hardy Boyz are the greatest tag team in pro wrestling history. Say it with me, slowly. The Hardy Boyz are the greatest tag team in pro wrestling history.

Now I’m sure you’re wondering how I have the evidence to prove this, but it is very simple in all actuality. We are the only tag team to hold the WWE World Tag Team Titles many many multiple times. Also the Raw World Tag Team titles. The Smackdown World Tag Team Titles. The Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles. The WCW World Tag Team Titles. Also, the TNA/Impact World Tag Team Titles. We are the only team in history to achieve all that and we’re both still 100% healthy and in our prime.

We will hold more World Tag Team Titles. In addition to those major championships, we’ve also held over 40 regional Tag Team Titles. I’m sure some of you are saying, ‘what about the Road Warriors, what about the Young Bucks, what about the New Day?’ What about all these other popular tag teams like the Rock N’ Roll Express? Well, we are more popular, not just more talented, because in the year 2000, it is a documented fact, a stone cold fact, that we sold more merchandise than we sold any other tag team in history. And that includes the Road Warriors. That’s right.

In 2000, we made 20 times our downside guarantee because we were so incredibly popular! And on top of that, people say, ‘You know, the Road Warriors, they’ve gotta be the greatest of all time because they were two big men who went in and just dominated the ring and decimated their opponents.’ Well, Matt and Jeff Hardy also branched out and are legitimate main event singles stars. We both won multiple World Championships. And we’ve also won a myriad of singles titles on our own! There is no question. There is no doubt. If someone ever asks you who the greatest tag team of all time is, it is the Hardy Boyz.

As a matter of fact, Vince McMahon is so obsessed with the greatness and the popularity and the success of the Hardy Boyz that he’s created The Hardy Bros and he’s put together another guy named Matt with my brother Jeff to try and recreate the magic that we once had. He’s trying to confuse the marketplace because he so wishes he still had the Hardy Boyz. The Hardy Bros, with Jeff and Matt Riddle, that’s not gonna work. You would’ve had a better chance with a Fake Razor and Fake Diesel.”