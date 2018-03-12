 

wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Seemingly Comments On Jeff Hardy’s Arrest

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Woken Matt Hardy 120417

As we previously reported, Jeff Hardy was arrested over the weekend for DWI after a car accident. When he took his breathalyzer test, he blew a .25, three times the legal limit.

WWE released a short statement saying that Jeff Hardy was responsible for his own actions. Matt Hardy, meanwhile, posted a statement about not taking drugs or alcohol, seemingly as a response to the arrest. He wrote:

article topics :

Woken Matt Hardy, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading