wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Seemingly Comments On Jeff Hardy’s Arrest
March 12, 2018 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Jeff Hardy was arrested over the weekend for DWI after a car accident. When he took his breathalyzer test, he blew a .25, three times the legal limit.
WWE released a short statement saying that Jeff Hardy was responsible for his own actions. Matt Hardy, meanwhile, posted a statement about not taking drugs or alcohol, seemingly as a response to the arrest. He wrote:
EVAH since the #7Deities have come to me, I do not put alcohol, drugs, or foreign substances into my VESSEL.
I AM MORE.
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 12, 2018