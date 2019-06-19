WWE News: Matt Hardy Seemingly Testing New Gimmick, Enhancement Talent Returns To WWE TV

– It seems that Matt Hardy may be testing out a new gimmick on social media. Or he’s simply complaining. Who can tell? Either way, he posted a video to Instagram with the caption “YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE MATT HARDY.” In it, he complains about all the things he has to do as a WWE performer.

He said: ““I’ve been at work since 11 AM this morning. I can’t even begin to describe how challenging today has been! At work, I was tasked with fulfilling two intricate, detailed, compelling segments of live television. I can’t put in to words how difficult that is. I don’t even think the Authors of Pain could be the authors of my pain. You don’t understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy.”

If it is a gimmick, then the concept seems to be that he’s complaining about how hard his life is, and his name is Hardy. Get it? HARD-y? Hardy is a dad now, so he has gained the power of the dad joke.

– Enhancement talent Russ Taylor, real name Ryan Taylor, returned to WWE TV last night in a loss to Brian Kendrick. He previously appeared on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Randy Taylor in a loss to the Viking Raiders.