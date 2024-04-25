Matt Hardy Set to Appear on Tonight’s TNA Impact

– After his recent return to TNA Wrestling, Matt Hardy announced that he’ll be appearing on tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. Hardy wrote, “TONIGHT during @ThisIsTNA on @AXSTV. My #BROKENBrilliance appears on #Impact for the first time since 2017. Tonight is a MUST SEE episode of #TNAImpact!”

TNA Impact starts at 8:00 pm EST tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance

* Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands

* Ballot Box Battle for X Division Title Shot: Participants TBD

* Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed

* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander

* Matt Hardy to appear