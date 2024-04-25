wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Set to Appear on Tonight’s TNA Impact
– After his recent return to TNA Wrestling, Matt Hardy announced that he’ll be appearing on tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. Hardy wrote, “TONIGHT during @ThisIsTNA on @AXSTV. My #BROKENBrilliance appears on #Impact for the first time since 2017. Tonight is a MUST SEE episode of #TNAImpact!”
TNA Impact starts at 8:00 pm EST tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards
* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance
* Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands
* Ballot Box Battle for X Division Title Shot: Participants TBD
* Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed
* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander
* Matt Hardy to appear
TONIGHT during @ThisIsTNA on @AXSTV..
My #BROKENBrilliance appears on #Impact for the first time since 2017. Tonight is a MUST SEE episode of #TNAImpact! pic.twitter.com/L2K4dD7MTW
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 25, 2024
