Matt Hardy Set to Appear on Tonight’s TNA Impact

April 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Rebellion Matt Hardy Image Credit: TNA

– After his recent return to TNA Wrestling, Matt Hardy announced that he’ll be appearing on tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. Hardy wrote, “TONIGHT during @ThisIsTNA on @AXSTV. My #BROKENBrilliance appears on #Impact for the first time since 2017. Tonight is a MUST SEE episode of #TNAImpact!”

TNA Impact starts at 8:00 pm EST tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards
* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance
* Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands
* Ballot Box Battle for X Division Title Shot: Participants TBD
* Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed
* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander
* Matt Hardy to appear

