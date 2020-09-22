Matt Hardy Thanks Fans for All Their Support After Fall at All Out, Says He Will be on Dynamite This Week

– AEW wrestler Matt Hardy shared a video on his Twitter account yesterday, reaching out to his fans and thanking them for all their love and support following his scary fall during his match with Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out. Matt Hardy also added that he will be appearing on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can view that video and some highlights below:

“Hey, everybody. I wanted to take a very quick minute, and I wanted make this video. I’m going to tweet it out afterwards. I just wanted to say to everyone out there across the world who sent me a message, or texted me, or DM’d me, or sent me a tweet or sent me a message on Instagram, Facebook, whatever it may be – there were so, so many. It was overwhelming and so humbling over the course of the last few weeks because I’ve had a rough run the last few weeks, but so many people have reached out to check on me, and my health, my condition. There was just so much concern, and I’m so appreciative, and I am so humbled by it. And I just wanted to say thank you, and I wanted to reiterate that I am okay, I’m going to be okay. I get knocked down a lot, but I’ll do my damndest to get back up. And fortunately, I’m going to get up, and I’m going to be 100% fine when it’s all said and done. So, thank you guys so much. And I want you guys to keep that mentality as well because we’re living in a very difficult time. 2020 has been a rotten year. Right now, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and I hope you guys stay strong, you stay stuff because tough times call for tough people. And I’m going to let all you know, I plan on being on AEW Dynamite this week. I plan on being there, and I hope during the time while I’m on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite that you are able to kind of get away and escape from the world and reality for a second. I hope that I can put a smile on your face, and I hope I can give you some enjoyment and entertain you. So, you guys take care of yourself. Be well, stay strong, and 2020, it will not break us. Be well, and thank you so much for all the messages and checking in on me. I greatly appreciate you.”