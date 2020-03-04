wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Set For First Post-WWE Interview, Miz & Maryse on Good Morning America, New XFL Video
March 3, 2020
– Matt Hardy is set to give his first public interview since leaving WWE over the weekend. Busted Open Radio announced that Hardy will appear on tomorrow’s show, as you can see below:
TOMORROW @MATTHARDYBRAND joins the show at 11:00 am ET with @davidlagreca1 & @THETOMMYDREAMER 💪 pic.twitter.com/uW6ngOMFwi
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 3, 2020
– The Miz And Maryse appeared on the third hour of Good Morning America and a clip of that is below:
– The XFL shared a new “Mic’d Up” video for week four:
