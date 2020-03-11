wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Set For Appearance With Northeast Wrestling

March 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy WWE Raw

Matt Hardy has left WWE and has already scheduled several appearances on the independent scene. It was announced yesterday that Hardy will appear at this year’s Wrestlecon. Now he has also booked an appearance with Northeast Wrestling, which will be his return to the promotion. That happens on March 27 in Waterbury, CT and will also feature Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading