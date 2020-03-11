wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Set For Appearance With Northeast Wrestling
March 11, 2020 | Posted by
Matt Hardy has left WWE and has already scheduled several appearances on the independent scene. It was announced yesterday that Hardy will appear at this year’s Wrestlecon. Now he has also booked an appearance with Northeast Wrestling, which will be his return to the promotion. That happens on March 27 in Waterbury, CT and will also feature Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin.
