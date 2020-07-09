wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Set for Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table Tonight

July 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Hardy Face Mask

– AEW wrestler Matt Hardy will be a guest on the Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table later tonight. Highspots released a teaser for the event with Matt Hardy, which you can see below.

