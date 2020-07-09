wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Set for Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table Tonight
July 9, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW wrestler Matt Hardy will be a guest on the Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table later tonight. Highspots released a teaser for the event with Matt Hardy, which you can see below.
