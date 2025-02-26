Matt Hardy Shares His Gratitude Following WWE NXT Appearance

– As noted, TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys made an appearance on last night’s edition of WWE NXT, beating No Quarter Catch Crew’s Myles Borne & Tavion Heights. After the show, Matt Hardy shared a message on social media thanking the fans, TNA, NXT, and WWE for getting the chance to wrestle on last night’s show in Cincinnati, Ohio. He wrote the following:

“Thank you Cincinnati! Thank you NXT, TNA & @WWE! Thank you to all of the dieHARDYs who’ve had our backs during our crazy 33 year run. Tonight’s #WWENXT was magical & exhilarating. We are blessed to have such an incredible fanbase, who feel like family & friends. Thank you – We love you. Without you, there’s no us. Jeff & I are grateful you’ve supported us & allowed us to live our dream.💜💚”

After the match, The Hardys were confronted by NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer), who claimed they were the best tag team in the world today.

https://x.com/MATTHARDYBRAND/status/1894622382645477403