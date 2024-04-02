wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Shares Injury Update on Brother Jeff Hardy

April 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Hardy Boys Matt Jeff Hardy The Hardys Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone, AEW talent Matt Hardy shared an injury update on his brother Jeff Hardy, who is currently out of action. Matt said on his brother Jeff Hardy (via Fightful), “He’s doing okay. Yeah, his vision issues are good. He had to have surgery on his nose. He had some issues with his sinuses, so he had surgery, so he’s still got three or four more weeks before he will be cleared to return.”

Hardy is recovering after suffering a broken nose during his AEW Rampage match with Sammy Guevara that took place earlier in February.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading