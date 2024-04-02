Matt Hardy Shares Injury Update on Brother Jeff Hardy

– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone, AEW talent Matt Hardy shared an injury update on his brother Jeff Hardy, who is currently out of action. Matt said on his brother Jeff Hardy (via Fightful), “He’s doing okay. Yeah, his vision issues are good. He had to have surgery on his nose. He had some issues with his sinuses, so he had surgery, so he’s still got three or four more weeks before he will be cleared to return.”

Hardy is recovering after suffering a broken nose during his AEW Rampage match with Sammy Guevara that took place earlier in February.