Matt Hardy Shares Messages After Randy Orton Assault, Says ‘One Essence Must Perish for a New Essence to Be Resurrected’

– As previously reported, the Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton No Holds Barred match that was advertised for Raw never took place last night. Instead, Randy Orton utterly destroyed Matt Hardy with a steel chair during the show. No one came to Hardy’s aid either. Following what happened last night, Matt Hardy shared comments on Twitter, sending a message out to his fans.

Hardy tweeted, “When tragedy FRACTURES you, SHATTERS you.. Pick up the pieces & recreate yourself into something GREATER. The #BROKEN pieces won’t be lost in limbo forever. NEVAH LOSE FAITH.”

Later on, he added in another tweet, “Sitting in my #ChairOfWheels at the hospital & just realized I’ve seen this exact moment before in a PREMONITION. One ESSENCE must PERISH for a new ESSENCE to be RESURRECTED.”

Earlier today, Hardy tweeted out only “SAMSARA.” Samsara is “the cycle of death and rebirth to which life in the material world is bound.” You can check out those tweets below.

Hardy’s current WWE contract is slated to expire on March 1.

