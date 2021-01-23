wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Shares Photo From Car Accident, Warns People Not to Rubberneck
– AEW star Matt Hardy shared a photo earlier today indicating he was involved in a car accident. Thankfully, Hardy appears to be fine as he was able to post a photo showing the aftermath and wrote a message on it.
Hardy wrote in the photo, “Today’s free advice: Don’t rubberneck at wrecks or you’ll create another one. Thank goodness, I’m invincible.” You can view his tweet below.
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 23, 2021