Matt Hardy Shares Photo From Car Accident, Warns People Not to Rubberneck

January 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW star Matt Hardy shared a photo earlier today indicating he was involved in a car accident. Thankfully, Hardy appears to be fine as he was able to post a photo showing the aftermath and wrote a message on it.

Hardy wrote in the photo, “Today’s free advice: Don’t rubberneck at wrecks or you’ll create another one. Thank goodness, I’m invincible.” You can view his tweet below.

