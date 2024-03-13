– Earlier today, Matt Hardy shared a throwback photo on social media featuring him and the late Bray Wyatt when they won the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles at Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 in Saudi Arabia. Matt Hardy wrote on the photo, “#WBW 2018 A rare pic of The Deleters of Worlds after we won the WWE RAW Tag Titles in Saudi Arabia.”

At the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April 2018, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt beat The Bar to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles. They later lost the titles to The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) at Extreme Rules later that year.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in August 2023. He was only 36 years old.