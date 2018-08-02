Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Matt Hardy, Big E. and More React to Kane’s Mayoral Win

August 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kane Kane's

– Several members of the wrestling world have posted to social media in order to congratulate Kane on his Knox County, Tennessee mayoral win. You can see posts from Matt Hardy, Shawn Waltman, Big E., James Ellsworth, Shane Helms and Dustin Rhodes below.

Kane defeated his opponent, Democrat Linda Haney, by a hefty margin.

