Matt Hardy, Big E. and More React to Kane’s Mayoral Win

– Several members of the wrestling world have posted to social media in order to congratulate Kane on his Knox County, Tennessee mayoral win. You can see posts from Matt Hardy, Shawn Waltman, Big E., James Ellsworth, Shane Helms and Dustin Rhodes below.

Kane defeated his opponent, Democrat Linda Haney, by a hefty margin.

Congratulations, Machine that is Big & Red.. I KNEW YOU’D WIN! pic.twitter.com/CIUj5XkDdR — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 3, 2018

@KaneWWE is a great man & will be a great Mayor as welll! — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 3, 2018

Such an awesome guy, and I’m sure he’ll make an awesome mayor Congrats @KaneWWE !! https://t.co/z7v7E049qk — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 3, 2018

Myself and the Mayor of Knox County, TN were once the @WWE World Tag-Team Champions. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 3, 2018