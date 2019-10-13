Matt Hardy Addresses His Priorities and His Sobriety Not Being a Miracle

– As previously reported, Beth and Reby Hardy, the respective wives of WWE Superstars Jeff and Matt Hardy, got into it over Twitter. Beth Hardy was angry about Matt Hardy’s recent statement earlier this month on Jeff’s DWI arrest. Earlier today, Matt responded to a fan comment on Twitter who said, “It’s a miracle that Matt Hardy has cleaned up and been sober for as long as he has.” You can see that exchange below.

Matt wrote in response, “It’s no miracle, it’s who I am now. I live right & have my priorities in order, primarily my health & family. It’s all about you actually addressing the real issues, disallowing denial & holding yourself accountable for your actions. I’m proud of who I am.”

Also, he later added in another tweet “PRIORITIES” above a picture of him with his family.

