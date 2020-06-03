Matt Hardy Says He Came to AEW to ‘Forge the Future & Give Back to the Industry That I Love’

– Matt Hardy posted a tweet earlier today to hype up tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. You can check out that tweet below.

Matt Hardy proclaimed that he came to AEW to give back to the industry that he loves. He tweeted, “Tonight on #AEWDynamite, you’ll see that I didn’t just come to @AEWrestling for my own personal gain. I also came to forge the future & give back to the industry the I love. Don’t miss tonight’s packed episode at 8pm on @tntdrama!”

Tonight on #AEWDynamite, you’ll see that I didn’t just come to @AEWrestling for my own personal gain.. I also came to forge the future & give back to the industry the I love. Don’t miss tonight’s packed episode at 8pm on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/ddXv68yTcR — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 3, 2020

Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode:

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Jungle Boy

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc

* Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole

* Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana

* Brian Cage in action

* FTR sits down with Tony Schiavone