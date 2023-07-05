– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW’s Matt Hardy commented on Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. He also weighed in on the controversial Tiger Driver ’91 spot that took place during the match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega: “I haven’t seen the match back. I’ve only heard you know, just I’ve heard people ranting and raving about it. I had no doubt knowing those two guys Kenny Omega, absolutely unreal. Will Ospreay, absolutely phenomenal. You know, I’m sure it was all it was promoted to be and I’m sure it lived up to the hype and surpassed it.”

His thoughts on the Tiger Driver ’91 spot: “I know there was a controversial moment with the Tiger Driver 91, if that is the correct name of the move, being done in the match, and it is what it is. I’m somewhat split on it. I mean, I get why they did that. If I was young, healthy 12-13 years in the business, 15 years in the business Matt Hardy, yeah, I would have probably considered doing that as well, just to really get people emotionally invested in what they’re doing. Being a little older now, being a little more beat up, and having responsibilities in the real world of a gaggle of children, I probably wouldn’t have, you know? So, I don’t blame them for doing it. It just isn’t a personal decision I would have probably made. So it is what it is.”