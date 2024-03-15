Matt Hardy Says He’s ‘Still Conversing’ With AEW on New Contract

Matt Hardy says talks are ongoing regarding a new AEW contract. As noted last week, Hardy confirmed that his AEW deal was up at the end of this month. On the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he was asked about how the status of those talks and said that there is still conversation happening, but no major changes.

“Nothing really new,” he said (per Fightful). “No updates to be given. Just still conversing, still in the midst of negotiation, figuring out what’s going on. So no real updates on that, but thank you guys for asking and giving a s**t.”

Hardy has said that he has no plans on retiring any time soon.