Matt Hardy Still Thinks Wardlow Is Going To Be A Big Deal

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy praised the younger wrestlers in AEW, including Wardlow, who he thinks will be a big deal. He also spoke about the Lucha Brothers and compared them to himself and his brother Jeff.

He said: “Someone that I think is still going to be a big deal is Wardlow. That’s one person that first stands out to me. I still think both the Lucha Bros — I think both of those guys can do a lot of stuff as singles as well. You know, they’re set as a tag team, but I think both of those guys are so talented. I think they’re both talented in very different ways, too. I think they’re very different from one another. In a lot of ways, they remind me of myself and Jeff. With obviously, Penta being me, and Fenix being Jeff. Those are two guys, I think will be single stars when it’s all said and done, especially if they can stay healthy. Sammy G, once again, like Wardlow, I think he’s been able to obtain a little relevancy. But I do think he’s going to go further as well,“