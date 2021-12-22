Matt Hardy Still Wants to Win a Championship in AEW

– In an interview with Essentially Sports (via Fightful), AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about his desire to win a championship in AEW, though he said he wasn’t sure if the World title was the best fit. He stated the following:

“I would love to win a championship in AEW sooner than later. As far as being the World Champion or being what the company is built around, at this stage of the game, for me, I don’t know if that’s necessarily the best fit. If there was a story and things fit in the story and it made sense, then maybe so, but I don’t think it’s a necessity. Matt Hardy is Matt Hardy and people know who I am. I’m known around the globe for my history. I don’t necessarily need a title to make me more popular or make me more over, but if the right story fit where it was time for me to win a title in whatever name, then I could see that happening, but as far as needing to be the champion, I don’t need to be. There are a lot of young guys who would be much better served in that position.”