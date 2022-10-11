Matt Hardy Offers Suggestions On How To Handle Backstage Conflict

In the wake of a variety of highly publicized tensions backstage at AEW, much has been made of both talent and leadership’s handling of the conflict in recent weeks. In his appearance on the recent Busted Open Radio episode, Matt Hardy thinks he knows a fairly efficient fix to handle — or at least de-escalate — many of the issues faced in similar interactions: honest communication. You can read a few highlights (via Wrestling Inc) and listen to the full episode below.

On how to deal with interpersonal tensions: “The best advice I can give anyone — if you have an issue with something or someone, go to them directly and talk it out. When people harbor resentment towards someone else, that’s when bad things happen. You have to get it out. You have to be forthright, and really address these scenarios and situations.”

On how talent can make backstage a safer, healthier venue: “I feel like, as a veteran, I am trying to help expedite that process. There’s a lot of guys, too, like [Chris] Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson — they’ve all really stepped up and had these super positive meetings. We’re gonna continue on that path. I think we’re gonna get there, and everything’s gonna be good.”