Matt Hardy Thinks Either Swerve Strickland or Jay White Will Win AEW Continental Classic

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke about AEW’s ongoing Continental Classic and picked either Jay White or Swerve Strickland as possible winners.

He said: “Yeah, I could see Swerve. I could also see Jay White winning. I think Jay White could use that win too. Swerve could use that win. That’s a great scenario. For sure. I would love to see Danny win it. I don’t think he’s at that point right now where he will win it. But I think Swerve and Jay White would probably be my two favorite picks.”

Both of Hardy’s picks, who have three points apiece, will face each other on Wednesday’s Dynamite.