Matt Hardy Takes Credit For AEW’s Win Over NXT This Week

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT in viewership and the ratings this past week, netting 741,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating (376,000 viewers) compared to NXT’s 558,000 viewers and 0.12 rating (159,000 viewers). In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy decided to take credit for this.

He wrote: “The #KingMaker has made #AEWDynamite The King of Wednesdays. You’re welcome, @AEW! People love the Matt Hardy BRAND, especially our newest signee, Hangman Page.”

Perhaps the Demo God will have something to say about it.