wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Says He’ll Be “Taking A Definitive Direction Soon”

September 5, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Matt Hardy AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Matt Hardy posted an update on social media yesterday regarding the aftermath of Jeff Hardy’s arrest and his own plans moving forward. Matt was not featured on AEW All Out this Sunday and hasn’t made regular appearances on television since Jeff’s arrest in June. You can see his tweet below.

