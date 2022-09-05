wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Says He’ll Be “Taking A Definitive Direction Soon”
September 5, 2022 | Posted by
Matt Hardy posted an update on social media yesterday regarding the aftermath of Jeff Hardy’s arrest and his own plans moving forward. Matt was not featured on AEW All Out this Sunday and hasn’t made regular appearances on television since Jeff’s arrest in June. You can see his tweet below.
It’s all good, @realcoachrosey. Tonight’s #AEWAllOut is gonna be an epic PPV. It’s a stacked @AEW card. We’re getting close to learning my brother’s future, so I’ll be taking a definitive direction soon. I’m extremely excited to get on a path so I can haul & kick ass. https://t.co/nvYRDNNMIF
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 4, 2022
