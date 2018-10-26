Matt Hardy Talks His Love of Mexico & Finding Ways to Stay Successful in Wrestling

Matt Hardy recently spoke with culturacolectiva.com, and spoke about his love of Mexico and always finding ways to stay successful…

On working in Mexico: “I love Mexico. Sure, the United States is between Canada and Mexico, but I’d much rather come down here to wrestle, if possible! I love the culture, the people, and [the] food! I’m a big fan of Mexican food. So, I just like being here to see all the amazing architecture and hear about its amazing history. And it’s so easy to come too: you don’t have to travel all around the world to do so!”

On finding ways to stay successful: “I think in this day and age it’s really important to evolve and to change—now more than ever. Simply because the fans have such powerful voices today, and they are more relevant, since everyone can have their say. People also have a short attention span in 2018, things move so fast. As a wrestling character or persona, I think it’s your responsibility to constantly change. That’s the only way you can become “hot” or do something good. That’s where I’m at now: I’m getting ready to evolve and get to the next stage.”

On what advice he can give to the future: “I think the most important thing if you have something you’re truly passionate about and you want to go after it and become successful at it, is that you have to make it a lifestyle. You can’t “half-do” something. You can take a half-measure if you’re chasing a dream. What you must do is go all out, really believe in yourself, and have hope, faith and confidence that you can actually make it. And you really can: in this day and age the individual has much more power than ever before, because there’s many more tools that’ll allow you to chase your dreams—especially in the entertainment industry. Just give it everything and you can make it happen.”