Matt Hardy Talks Making The Transformation To ‘Woken’ & His Goals At This Stage Of His Career

– During this week’s episode of Table for 3 (via wrestlinginc.com), Matt Hardy talked about his ‘Woken’ persona, and his goals at this point in his career. Here are the highlights,,,

On Becoming Woken: “When I made the transformation to being ‘Woken’ Matt or whatever you want to call him, it was different,” Hardy said. “I became that being, and, to me, I’m a lot more comfortable doing that because I can go to the ring and know nothing is off limits and like [Bálor] said, there’s no worry of looking bad, or looking strange, or worried about judgment. You go out and do your thing and I was like a primal cannibal in some ways. And when I go out and I’m Matt Hardy, I kind of feel like there [are] eyes on me and I have to act like a normal person or I have to look cool or I have to stay within certain parameters or whatever it may be. When I would go through the curtain and I was ‘Broken’, I was full-fledged on and I believe and I was every second of it. It’s not just playing make believe. I mean, I was.”

On The Crowd Reaction to He & Jeff’s WrestleMania Return: “I was extremely happy with the reaction we got at WrestleMania and I think the reaction was magnified so much because it was such a surprise. I think fans who were in-the-know, knew it was a possibility that we would be there, but I don’t think they really thought we would be there. Any time, in this day and age, because, like, it’s so easy for stuff to get out, if you know you’re going to do something, if you truly contain it and keep it confidential, and then, it’s a legitimate surprise when it happens, to the audience, then, it’s huge in this day and age. Living in the age of information and technology, everything gets out so easy and so, so quickly. And that moment, when we walked through the curtain at WrestleMania, literally, we just got to Gorilla [position] because we just snuck into the building. And seeing that sea of humanity and everybody just [cheering], it was amazing. Definitely, a top moment in my [pro wrestling] career.”

On His Goals: “Like [Finn and Jeff], I’m in the same Skarsgård: The Dilapidated Boat, I feel the same way. I really want to be creative. I want to innovate. I want to be innovative and I want to do things that are different. I’m at a point in my career where I’m not like, ‘I need to win this title and this title.’ Like, I want to provide quality entertainment. I want to try and be innovative. I want to take chances. I want to kind of step out of my comfort zone, whatever that may be. I love that more than ever now.”