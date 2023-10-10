Matt Hardy Wants Hardys To Team With Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Against Bullet Club Gold

Matt Hardy has an eight-man tag team match he’d like to see in AEW in himself, Jeff Hardy, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage against Bullet Club Gold. Hardy weighed in on the matter on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, noting that he’d love to see that match with Gangrel coming out to accompany his former Brood allies.

“I’ll tell you what, it would be wild to see The Brood alumni all come out together,” Matt said (per Fightful). “Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy all come out joined by Gangrel. What about the four of us versus The Bang Bang Gang? That would be a hell of a matchup.”

Such a match seems unlikely to happen any time soon, as Copeland is in the midst of a feud with his former tag partner Christian.