Matt Hardy Teases Appearing In WWE NXT Next Week For Battle Royal

WWE announced a 25-man battle royal for next week’s episode of NXT, with faces from “other locker rooms” entering for a shot at the NXT title. In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy teased that he may be one of the entrants, just as soon as he defeats Moose for the TNA World title at Against All Odds this weekend.

He wrote: “After I PROCURE the TNA Title of the World on Friday, I might just DELETE 24 OBNOXIOUS ANTS & also become the NXT Champion.”