WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases Possible WWE Return, EC3 Looks Back at NXT Journey

January 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy Raw WWE Main Event

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to tease his possible return to a WWE ring. Hardy posted to his Twitter account, as you can see below:

– WWE shared the following video of EC3 looking back at his journey through NXT to the main roster:

