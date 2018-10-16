WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases Smackdown 1000 Appearance, Matt Jackson Wishes Kenny Omega a Happy Birthday, Chelsea Green Teases a WWE Evolution Appearance

– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, noting that he’s going back to work, seemingly teasing a possible Smackdown 1000 appearance…

I have TREASURED my time at home with my family, especially being here everyday for my boys.. But duty calls.. Back to work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/98W7JFoqPm — MATTHEW MOORE HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 16, 2018

– Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks posted the following on Twitter, wishing Kenny Omega a happy birthday…

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite people on the planet, @KennyOmegamanX. Let’s continue to change the world together for more years to come. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 16, 2018

– Chelsea Green posted the following on Twitter teasing a potential WWE Evolution appearance…