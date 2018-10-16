Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases Smackdown 1000 Appearance, Matt Jackson Wishes Kenny Omega a Happy Birthday, Chelsea Green Teases a WWE Evolution Appearance

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Hardy Hardy's

– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, noting that he’s going back to work, seemingly teasing a possible Smackdown 1000 appearance…

– Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks posted the following on Twitter, wishing Kenny Omega a happy birthday…

– Chelsea Green posted the following on Twitter teasing a potential WWE Evolution appearance…

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Smackdown 1000, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading