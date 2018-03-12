Matt Hardy Teases The Ultimate Deletion is Imminent

– Matt Hardy is teasing that the Ultimate Deletion is “imminent” and could even happen on Raw. Hardy posted to Twitter hyping his match with Bray Wyatt, which will be the latest (and perhaps last) battle between the two in their “Great War.” You can see the post below, which hashtags Raw and suggests it could come tonight. That is not confirmed though, and tonight’s episode could just include more build toward the match.

The Ultimate Deletion match was filed last week at the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina where the TNA Deletion matches were shot. Jeremy Borash was at the filming to help out and referee Shawn Bennett was there to call the match.

The official Raw preview notes about the match, “‘The Ultimate Deletion’ is upon us, and the battleground has been chosen. After “Woken” Matt Hardy invited Bray Wyatt to The Hardy Compound for the final battle in the “Great War,” The Eater of Worlds accepted the challenge via social media. When will “The Ultimate Deletion” transpire? Don’t miss Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!”