Matt Hardy Discusses The Teleporting Angle In AEW

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star looked back on his time in AEW and spoke about some of the creative decisions, including the controversial “teleporting” vignettes he participated in. You can check out some highlights below:

On the idea: “I wanted to do it. At first, I did not want to do it because I knew the AEW audience was different. But then [Chris] Jericho was pretty insistent on it, and then I suggested doing it a different way, where it could look like teleporting or it may not look like teleporting. When I debuted I wanted — or when I came down with Jericho entrance, I’m sorry. I debuted the night before, I was in the rafters in the building. The next night before I came down with Chris Jericho, I wanted the camera to look up and see me in the arena in one place. And then I wanted to look all around the arena, and then see me in a different place, and then see me in a third place. And then the next thing you know, you see me in the ring. But I didn’t want to actually do, you know, ‘Here is the shot. There’s nothing in the shot.’ Boom. Matt pops up in the shot. And then Chris had been watching, and he was dead set on doing the thing — what is the little creepy girl that kept doing the thing where she kept getting closer, maybe came out of the TV? What is that? The Ring, yes. Chris was set, and that he said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘I want to reshoot it.’ I did it in that way initially. And then Chris said, ‘No, I want to reshoot it.’ And we had to reshoot it pretty quick, whatever.”

On the outrage: “And then that’s what the fans ended up getting so upset about, the Sickos. The Sickos did not like that. But Tony did allow us to do that. It is what it is. And I knew we rushed it so quick, and the way it was shot, it wasn’t great and I’ll be the first to admit that. So if we were going to do that stuff, I wanted to do it where it could be done creatively, but it wasn’t going to be an insult to the Sickos, an insult to their intelligence. Because I know how tough they are. But whatever. Chris ultimately had the last word, and we redid the shot, and we did it that way, and then we didn’t do it anymore. And I know Tony wasn’t a fan of that.”

