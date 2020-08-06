wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Thanks AEW Medical Staff for Fixing Him Up After Dynamite
August 6, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Matt Hardy received some medical attention after Sammy Guevara threw a chair at his face on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Later on, Hardy personally thanked the medical staff for taking care of his injury.
Matt Hardy wrote, “A huge thank you to @DocSampson13 & the @AEWrestling medical team for quickly repairing the painful, gaping hole on my face. #AEWDynamite” You can view his tweet below.
A huge thank you to @DocSampson13 & the @AEWrestling medical team for quickly repairing the painful, gaping hole on my face. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QCDbW6gKi6
— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Update on WWE’s Hopes For an Outdoor Summerslam Venue
- WWE Reportedly Changes Up Taping Schedule Due to Organizational Issues
- Dany Garcia on Becoming Co-Owner of the XFL With The Rock, What It’s Like to Become Business Partners With Her Ex-Husband
- Finn Balor on Coming Up With Painting His Body as The Demon, How Karl Anderson Told Him It Would Look Stupid