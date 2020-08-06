Matt Hardy Thanks AEW Medical Staff for Fixing Him Up After Dynamite

– As previously reported, Matt Hardy received some medical attention after Sammy Guevara threw a chair at his face on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Later on, Hardy personally thanked the medical staff for taking care of his injury.

Matt Hardy wrote, “A huge thank you to @DocSampson13 & the @AEWrestling medical team for quickly repairing the painful, gaping hole on my face. #AEWDynamite” You can view his tweet below.