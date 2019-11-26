wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Thanks Fans For Support, Says He’s at a ‘Confusing Period of Life’
– Matt Hardy took to Twitter after his Raw return to thank fans for their support during what he’s called a “confusing period of life.” Hardy, who made his return on Raw in a losing effort to Buddy Murphy, posted to Twitter as you can see below.
“Thanks for all the love from around the world regarding my #RAW appearance tonight.. I AM GRATEFUL. I’m going through a tough, confusing period of life right now & I appreciate your support,” he wrote. The post also includes a link to the latest episode of his ‘Free The Delete” YouTube series.
Thanks for all the love from around the world regarding my #RAW appearance tonight.. I AM GRATEFUL.
I’m going through a tough, confusing period of life right now & I appreciate your support. https://t.co/4HhiieVOyH
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 26, 2019
