Matt Hardy Thanks Fans For Support, Says He’s at a ‘Confusing Period of Life’

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter after his Raw return to thank fans for their support during what he’s called a “confusing period of life.” Hardy, who made his return on Raw in a losing effort to Buddy Murphy, posted to Twitter as you can see below.

“Thanks for all the love from around the world regarding my #RAW appearance tonight.. I AM GRATEFUL. I’m going through a tough, confusing period of life right now & I appreciate your support,” he wrote. The post also includes a link to the latest episode of his ‘Free The Delete” YouTube series.