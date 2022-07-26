Matt Hardy on if The Young Bucks Would Have Been Signed by WWE During the Attitude Era

– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW’s Matt Hardy discussed The Young Bucks and how they might’ve fared in WWE during the Attitude Era. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on if The Young Bucks would’ve made it to WWE during the Attitude Era: “They probably wouldn’t have been signed just because of their size,” Hardy said. “It would’ve been very hard for them to get a gig then. I mean, it was hard for us, and we’re quite substantially bigger than The Bucks from height and size-wise, body frames, whatever, but we were on the very lower-end of ‘body sizes’ when we first got signed. I think for them, it would have been tough. Then on top of that, just the atmosphere that was in the locker room, it would have been hard for them to survive because it’s totally the opposite lifestyle.”

On how he thinks they would’ve done: “I don’t know how they would have done. I don’t know how they would have fared. It would have probably been a tough career choice for them at that time. It would be very hard for them. I feel like they became stars, and the locker rooms have changed enough that they fit in very well nowadays.”