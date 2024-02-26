Matt Hardy Thinks AEW Made A Positive Decision By Hiring Jennifer Pepperman

On the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (per Wrestling Inc), the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including the recent AEW hire.

During it, Hardy praised the hire of Jennifer Pepperman, who was a Senior Writer and Producer for WWE, after she left WWE for AEW where she will work as the Vice President of Content Development alongside Head of Creative Tony Khan.

“I think it’s very interesting,” Hardy said. “I think it’s a positive thing that Tony [Khan] is bringing someone that has been in the WWE format and the WWE writing room and the WWE structuring room, to bring them and give insight on AEW. I think it’s a positive.”