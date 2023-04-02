wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Thinks Brock Lesnar Will Make Match With Omos Work
April 1, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy spoke about Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at Wrestlemania and why he thinks Lesnar will make the match work.
He said: “I’m okay with it. I think it’s going to be something the casual fans will, they’ll bite on. I think Brock being Brock — and I know Omos is a very good athlete; I don’t know him well, don’t know him personally — but I think Brock is going to make the most out of this. I think he’s going to take these supposed lemons the internet is claiming this match is, and he’s going to turn it into some nice, tasty lemonade.“
